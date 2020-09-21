user's avatar
The Psychotoons II
Rafahu
Behance.net
The Psychotoons
The Psychotoons is an alternative project to everything I do. In it I am looking to do a little more character design, many of my paranoias are reflected in each of the characters that parade through these vignettes.
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and illustration
Image may contain: illustration and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and map
