Canela Identity





Canela is more than a public relationships company. They have a keen eye to find new ways to reach and impact target audiences. And that is where we came in: we found a new visual system to match their identity with their new objectives.



We made color an essential part. And color is delivered through curved animated forms because communication is never a straight line. We chose strong and geometric typography to provide steadiness and rigor, adding balance to the organic and fluid curves. Furthermore, the characters have no endings, as humanity evolves and find new ways to communicate.







