English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Tools
Wacom Cintiq
Tools
Vintage Vantage
MUTI
12/20/2020
Vintage Vantage
December 18th 2020
MUTI
MUTI
Cape Town, South Africa
Vintage Vantage
A collection of textural illustrations drawing on the nostalgia of vintage packaging
December 18th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Wacom Cintiq
Creative Fields
Illustration
Graphic Design
animals
ILLUSTRATION
linework
lucky cat
Matches
Packaging
textures
tins
vector
women
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
