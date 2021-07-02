A New Direction





Big Compass helps companies harness the power of integrated data systems to streamline operations. Allowing their clients to move faster, make fewer mistakes, achieve even greater customer satisfaction, and reduce cost. All of this is achievable by building bespoke integration solutions for companies of all sizes. They develop intelligent and reliable solutions that accelerate businesses’ productivity and simplify their day-to-day operations, creating real, lasting, long-term transformation for their clients.





Working in such a seemingly complex industry, they wanted to create an evolution to their brand that echoed the simplicity of their solutions and the clarity they provide for their clients. We worked with them to build upon their established brand equity to create an elevated update to their core identity, ushering in a new chapter for the company, one that embodied their high-quality streamlined work, balanced with their fun outlook on work.



