Transient Sculptures 2020
Neal Grundy
Transient Sculptures 2020.
Produced during the countries lock down as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.
All images taken in East Sussex, Uk.
Digital Printing/Grading by Vahakn Vorperian/Tweak


At first glance, the viewer may believe he is seeing a solid sculpture in the landscape. In reality, the image captures a fabric form in ‘mid-flight’. The sculpture exists for a split second in time; once photographed, it is otherwise lost forever, never to be re-created. I first produced this series in a studio environment. The permanence of this environment contrasted starkly against the transience of the moving forms. To create a greater sense of harmony, the images were shot within the natural environment.
Transient Sculptures 2020
Neal Grundy

    Neal Grundy London, United Kingdom

    Vahakn Vorperian United Kingdom
    Tweak Post Production London, United Kingdom

    Transient Sculptures 2020. Produced during the countries lock down as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. All images taken in East Sussex, Uk.
