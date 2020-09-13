Inspired by topographical map patterns, arrows, coordinates and grid paper, the brand nods to its nautical heritage, while reminding guests of a time before screens and Google Earth. The logo puts a modern spin on the marine compass, emphasising True North's role in guiding people through their journey and tying neatly to the name. An earthy palette is complemented by applications that use raw and natural materials, paired with premium print finishes to capture the idea of rugged luxury. The result is a brand that encourages self-discovery as much as it inspires adventure.