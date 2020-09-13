Specialising in adventure cruise travel around Australia, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, True North delivers experiences designed to push its small coterie of guests out of their comfort zones. This is a company that takes you on a journey of discovery – and in taking you away to remote lands, brings you back to yourself. The brief was to create a brand that feels premium without losing the appetite for adventure.
Inspired by topographical map patterns, arrows, coordinates and grid paper, the brand nods to its nautical heritage, while reminding guests of a time before screens and Google Earth. The logo puts a modern spin on the marine compass, emphasising True North's role in guiding people through their journey and tying neatly to the name. An earthy palette is complemented by applications that use raw and natural materials, paired with premium print finishes to capture the idea of rugged luxury. The result is a brand that encourages self-discovery as much as it inspires adventure.
Photography and footage by True North Adventures