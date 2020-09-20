ELIXIR. Elixir, the first completely free poetic festival in Catalonia, with different activities that revolve around poetry - emerging and international - such as recitals, shows, markets and music.Our goal was to find a graphic language that completes the entire campaign universe. We were captivated by the phrase "Poetry is in all forms", which is perfectly described in the world created by Álvaro. We create a graphic visual identity based on a soft and slim typeface, where the importance falls on the word. We disassemble the previous sentence to find a new reading: "Poetry is", "Poetry is in all", "Poetry is in all forms". So our job was to help dress the poetry.
Creative directionLydia cazorla
Creative directionLydia cazorla
Artistic directionBakoom Studio
Thanks for visiting.