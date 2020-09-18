user's avatar
Bonniers Book | A trip to the future
Fago Studio
Behance.net
Collection of illustrations
for Bonniers Books publisher
in UK, A Trip To The Future.

Imagine a city where anything is possible. Super skycrapers loom and drones zoom. Your home will be full of machines you can control with just your mind. Welcome to the future.

This exploration of how our lives might change will take you an a journey far from home. Learn aout amazing science achievements already made, and the incredible possibilites that lie before us to try to make our world a better place. This stunning book is perfect inspiration for the engineers and scientists of tomorrow's world.



Credits
Editorial design : Bonniers Book Publisher
Thanks to Moira Butterfield who has written all texts inside.
