Bonniers Book | A trip to the future

Collection of illustrations

for Bonniers Books publisher

in UK, A Trip To The Future.





Imagine a city where anything is possible. Super skycrapers loom and drones zoom. Your home will be full of machines you can control with just your mind. Welcome to the future.





This exploration of how our lives might change will take you an a journey far from home. Learn aout amazing science achievements already made, and the incredible possibilites that lie before us to try to make our world a better place. This stunning book is perfect inspiration for the engineers and scientists of tomorrow's world.







