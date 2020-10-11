Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
COAL MINE EAST
Bernhard Lang
COAL MINE EAST 2020

Africa, Desert, Leopards, ...?  Afghanistan, Hindukush, ...? 
- No, it's a coal mine in eastern Germany.

I continued the project photographing mines from above, which I have started 2014 with a coal mine in Western Germany. This subject is still very topical, and so I have captured this mine in Eastern Germany, with its outstanding sceneries.
A camera-team of Deutsche Welle, Germany's international broadcaster, accompanied me in the helicopter during this photo-flight to film a TV report about my Aerial Views project: See it here:
All images are under the Copyright of Bernhard Lang
© Bernhard Lang 2020
For requests please contact: mail@bernhardlang.de
Follow on: instagram
                 Facebook
