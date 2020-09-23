Kalevala - A new era for a legacy brand

Kalevala Jewelry

A new era for a legacy brand





Kalevala Jewelry, an iconic Finnish jewelry brand taking its name from Finland’s national epic, hired BOND to reimagine their brand as part of a major strategy seeking strong growth and increasing desirability among new consumers. BOND and Kalevala Jewelry worked in close collaboration with the delicate task of reviving and modernising their brand, while at the same time strengthening the bond to their past and backstory. In this process was also the merger of Lapponia, another legacy brand owned by Kalevala Jewelry, into the main brand and a name change to simply Kalevala.







BOND was tasked to work on all aspects of this new brand from new logo and identity, store interiors, packaging and design of all touchpoints to verbal narrative, launch marketing and film.





bond-agency.com/project/kalevala Full case study:



