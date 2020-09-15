user's avatar
Floragatan 13
Image may contain: handwriting and book
FLORAGATAN 13 CURATED BY ACNE STUDIOS
(Editorial – Stockholm)

A considered result following in-depth research, Floragatan 13 Curated By Acne Studios – part editorial object, part magazine – was designed by us and conceptualized together with with A Magazine Curated By in Paris for Acne Studios in Stockholm.

Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: book, letter and handwriting
This magazine presents Acne Studios's new headquarters in central Stockholm – its name taking cue from its Östermalm address – navigating through the Swedish fashion house's inner workings: its ever-so-relevant and exciting beating heart. The publication's narrative follows closely Acne Studios's whole creative process: from conceptualization and design to production and the brand's ultimate essence.
Image may contain: handwriting and crossword puzzle
Image may contain: city, building and sky
Renovating the old Czechoslovakian embassy, we wanted to honor and elevate the cultural relevance the building's original use and architecture, conceptually originating from diplomatic relations, official documents from the time and so on: the flap of the magazine's cover is a clear allusion to the sealed documents that would have once circulated inside these offices.
Image may contain: map and handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: art
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: handwriting, menu and screenshot
The typography plays a central role in this editorial project, bringing together the host Scandinavian and Czechoslovakian cultures, and after extensive research selecting and pairing Goudy Old Style (once used on all Czech official documents) and Sweden Sans (now the official typeface for the country) – this way we don't only create a dialogue between the two cultures but also between the past and the present.
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: handwriting, letter and book
Image may contain: menu, handwriting and book
Image may contain: indoor, floor and box
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: clothing
Image may contain: indoor and computer
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: indoor, furniture and computer
Image may contain: ship
Image may contain: wall, indoor and abstract
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting, crossword puzzle and drawing

The building's brutalist facade, designed by Jan Bočan in 1972, was taken as reference for the object's materiality, choosing a Colorplan paper with colonnade embossing, mimicking the rough and raw gray concrete of the exterior.

Image may contain: screenshot and handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting, letter and book

The magazine's structure is divided per floor, beginning with the exterior and making our way up the building's 10 floors, following a floral reference for each. The 10 floors are also mimetized into a 10 column grid system for the layouts.

Image may contain: handwriting, letter and book
Image may contain: screenshot

For the photography, A Magazine Curated By made possible the collaboration with French photographer Philipe Chancel and the content was created and edited by its editor, Dan Thawley. The texts follow quotes from Jonny Johansson: creative director of Acne Studios, Mattias Magnusson: CEO of Acne Studios, Johannes Norlander: project architect, and artists and designers that collaborated with Acne Studios for making this building
come to life again.

Image may contain: book
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: wall and indoor
Image may contain: indoor, book and suit
Image may contain: screenshot
Photos by Adrianna Glaviano
https://savvy-studio.net/en/projects/a-magazine-curated-by-acne-studios
SAVVY STUDIO

    Creative Fields

