Voluntari@s de Madrid
The “Voluntari@s por Madrid” campaign aims to disseminate the municipal volunteer program, autonomous, attractive and self-sufficient, with a very varied and flexible program. In addition, the campaign aims to strengthen the group idea, belonging in the city of Madrid. The focus of the campaign is directed towards the volunteers, presenting them as autonomous, active, happy, integrative and collaborative people.
Client: Madrid City Council
Animation: Álex Galiano & Félix Ruiz
The concept of the campaign and its graphic formalization is based on the idea that Volunteers are a team. Each volunteer person is a piece of a puzzle. When volunteers partner and work together they build wonderful things for Madrid and for themselves.
The campaign’s color palette comes from the volunteer’s gilet, a very recognizable identity element.