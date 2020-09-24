user's avatar
Donald Judd
Atelier Dyakova
Donald Judd publication for an exhibition by American artist Donald Judd (1928–1994), the first solo exhibition of his work in three dimensions in France for 18 years.
We worked closely with Flavin Judd to create an experimental and unique object. Galerie Ropac, Paris. Texts by Donald Judd, Flavin Judd and Catherine Millet. Design and Art Direction: Atelier Dyakova with Flavin Judd.
