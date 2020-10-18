Tarilka — Brand Identity for a Concert Hall





What is Tarilka?





Tarilka — is a unique example of soviet modernism architecture situated in Kyiv — the capital of Ukraine. The renovated building is to become a new cultural space for concerts, exhibitions, and lectures. The main feature of the Ukrainian Institute of scientific and technical expertise and information building (that's the actual name of 'Tarilka') is its shape. It has a rounded design and reminds a plate (in Ukrainian 'plate' is translated as 'тарілка' [tarilka], thus citizens started to call it like that.) But Tarilka is not only about Form, but Function. Such a shape creates amazing acoustics and helps to reveal the versatility and fullness of sound.



