



Endémico is an industrial park created by SIMCA in Mérida, Yucatán. This project is aimed at industrial designers, architects, or artists who need to set up workshop spaces to create.





The graphic solution aims to transport the identity of Endémico to the brutalist era, using resources that give the sensation of being raw and geometric. In this way the fonts and the logo respond to forms of an industrial nature that give structure and cleanliness to the compositions.





For the photographs, it was thought to use materials directly from nature, representing their transformation from a solid state, to their teared up form in pieces or dust. These pieces were placed in large spaces that gave the feeling of a warehouse.





Endémico, tu espacio para crear.







_

Photography: Futura

More info: press@byfutura.com



