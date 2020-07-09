Paris Parcours Sportifs

Paris Sports Courses







The modes of sports practice are undergoing major changes, characterized by a rise in the number of disciplines with free access to urban space. Local authorities are wondering how best to support these trends. Validated as part of the participatory budget, the Parisian sports routes aim to offer simple and free access to sport to all residents.





Originally, the project envisaged the creation of several courses. A first course located on Boulevard Charonne between Rue d'Avron and Avenue Philippe Auguste opened in 2017. This sports trail includes a sports track, sliding areas, climbing rocks and numerous equipment along the route (weight training, cardio, street workout areas...).





Graphéine was involved in the design of the visual identity and signage for these courses. For reasons beyond our control, this project, which was part of the bid for the 2024 Olympic Games, was abandoned once the Paris bid was selected. We can only regret not having been able to implement this creation. This does not prevent us from sharing this creation with you.



