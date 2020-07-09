user's avatar
Snapshots of Rajasthan
ranganath krishnamani
Behance.net
A collection of illustrations inspired from my trip to one of the most culture rich places of India early this year in 2020. Rajasthan known for its palaces, Haveli's, inlaid ornamented marbles and architectural grandeur is a visual treat to any visitor.

Here is an attempt at recreating my experiences from the many sketches and pictures I made from my visit
Image may contain: cartoon and toy
The spectacular Amer fort and its majestic exterior, serpentine staircase and towering fortress. High on the hills, overlooking the city of Jaipur. 

Young Kesri, learning the art of the balancing on two wheels in the narrow lanes of Jaisalmer fort 


A view of the narrow long corridors of Hawa Mahal and the city skyline from the watch tower. .


Image may contain: cartoon, bird and illustration
Evening ritual of Ram Singh, by the picturesque Gadisar Lake. 


Image may contain: cartoon and person
Carved lattice windows, mirrored walls and play of colour by the morning sun. #MehrangarhFort


Towering view of the mehrangrah fort, Jodhpur with its mesmerising perspectives. The tune of ravanahatha (folk string instrument similar to violin) makes for a prefect setting to enjoy this historical marvel.


Image may contain: sky
Exploring the large courtyards and patios of the palace, embellished with beautiful carved marbles, inlaid ornamentations and jali work. Distinct murals in every nook and corner, With a perfect blend of colours,
 culture and design.



Sketches made at the location 
paper and ballpoint pen
The spectacularly Hawa mahal and the city skyline from the stairways. Made on location


Beautiful sunset at the picturesque Gadisar Lake - Jaisalmer. Made on location


City Palace and its intricate carvings, walls and window panes


Quint essential umbrella maker, at the Jodhpur market
The panoramic view of the Amer fort Court yard. Made at location

The entrance to the Jaisalmer fort, made at location. One of the only living forts today



Thanks for making it all the way! 
Snapshots of Rajasthan
250
711
28
Published:
user's avatar
ranganath krishnamani

    Owners

    user's avatar
    ranganath krishnamani Bangalore, India

    Snapshots of Rajasthan

    250
    711
    28
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.