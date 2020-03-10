user's avatar
War Horse - Michael Morpurgo
Tom Clohosy Cole
Behance.net
Image may contain: outdoor, book and horse
I'm really thrilled to share my work for Michael Morpurgo's War Horse. After two years of work, it's great to finally have it out there. This was an incredibly challenging project for me, not in the least because of all the horses that needed drawing but also the weight of the story and the emotional connection between the characters but I'm really happy with the results and to be able to share them here with you. The book is out now and it would be hugely appreciated if you liked it enough to buy a copy or give the project a like. Thanks for watching! Tom  

Image may contain: sky, outdoor and painting
Image may contain: sky, horse and outdoor
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: painting, cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and animal
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and cloud
Image may contain: sky, horse and outdoor
Image may contain: outdoor and snow
Image may contain: painting, animal and child art
Image may contain: animal, child art and horse
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and riding
Image may contain: outdoor, sky and horse
DEVELOPMENT WORK 
AND PROCESS
Here's some of my development work. I did lots of character design at the beginning, there's quite a few characters in the story and I wanted to get them feeling consistent. I also had to spend a lot of time practicing drawing horses for this one.  I took a course by Aaron Blaise - 'How to draw Horses', i'll link to it below. I found it really useful, it gave me a good grounding of how to approach horses and some things to remember. I still find them incredibly hard to draw though, especially without some form of reference imagery for the different angles and poses, horses are tricky animals to get right.   

https://creatureartteacher.com/product/how-to-draw-horses/
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: horse, animal and sketch
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and horse
Image may contain: horse, book and animal
THE PITCH
Before I won the job, I had to pitch on it. It was a tough process and it took around a year of pitching before I got the go ahead to start working on it. During that time I made a lot of test images and in depth pitch documents outlining my work and approach. I didn't have the text at this point so some of the images are inspired by scenes in the film and the theatre show of War Horse as a starting point. I thought it might be helpful to share a few of the test images I made here, I hope you like them.   
War Horse - Michael Morpurgo
124
304
14
Published:
user's avatar
Tom Clohosy Cole

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Tom Clohosy Cole London, United Kingdom

    War Horse - Michael Morpurgo

    124
    304
    14
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.