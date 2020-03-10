War Horse - Michael Morpurgo

I'm really thrilled to share my work for Michael Morpurgo's War Horse. After two years of work, it's great to finally have it out there. This was an incredibly challenging project for me, not in the least because of all the horses that needed drawing but also the weight of the story and the emotional connection between the characters but I'm really happy with the results and to be able to share them here with you. The book is out now and it would be hugely appreciated if you liked it enough to buy a copy or give the project a like. Thanks for watching! Tom



