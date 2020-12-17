Otto!
The core concept behind the bistro Otto! is to offer the proper versions of the traditional city meals that everyone knows from their grandparents or more infamously from the school kitchen. The bistro offer meals that are typical for Bratislava region and are influenced not only by Slovak and Czech cuisine but also by Austrian, Hungarian or Jewish culture. The menu is a healthy mix of the all cultures and you can find meals like dill sauce next shakshuka or strong beef broth. Thanks to the strong idea concept Otto! became an instant hit right after opening and it's one of the places where to eat in Bratislava.
The visual identity for Otto! is inspired by the visual aesthetics of restaurants and bistros from the second half of the twentieth century. Hand drew letterings, quirky typography and simple colour palette were signature elements of majority restaurants and bistros in that era. Our approach was to stand out from the competition but still be true to the values of the concept. By doing so, we created an image that nicely blends in within the visuality of the city but at the same time, the identity is strong enough to attract people not only from the city downtown.
Bistro photos: Juraj Roháč