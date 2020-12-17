Otto!

The core concept behind the bistro Otto! is to offer the proper versions of the traditional city meals that everyone knows from their grandparents or more infamously from the school kitchen. The bistro offer meals that are typical for Bratislava region and are influenced not only by Slovak and Czech cuisine but also by Austrian, Hungarian or Jewish culture. The menu is a healthy mix of the all cultures and you can find meals like dill sauce next shakshuka or strong beef broth. Thanks to the strong idea concept Otto! became an instant hit right after opening and it's one of the places where to eat in Bratislava.