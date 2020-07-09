CFC has developed an integrated identity system by renewing the CI of the total living interior brand ‘Apartmentary’, and re-establishing the BI of the remodeling services (FIVE, BATH, KITCHEN). During the design process, there were two things we focused.





1. Express the characteristics of a remodeling service that provides ‘standardized beauty through modularization of the construction process’.

2. Visualize the meaning of the brand name (Apartment + Documentary)



