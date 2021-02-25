Play wyd, Live wide

wyd

Brand eXperience Design

Apr - Aug 2020

The video content market is growing exponentially. People share all aspects of their lives with video content. Sometimes, it seems that people no longer find inanimate texts and photographs attractive. In this day and age, “video commerce” is emerging as an essential form of communication. Video commerce means using videos to promote and sell products, with TV home shopping being one of its archetypes.The home shopping market has steadily grown into an industry with KRW 20 trillion.





However, in recent years, the industry’s growth has been stalled by changes in distribution and consumption. TV programs are losing viewership, competition is on the rise, online mobile shopping is growing at a rapid pace, and target customer groups are getting older. To adapt to these changes in the market, Lotte Homeshopping partnered up with Plus X to develop a new video commerce brand powered by digital technologies.