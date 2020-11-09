user's avatar
Lonely in Tokyo
Oscar Llorens
In May 2018 I was in Tokyo for the second time in my life. I was looking for some inspiration to come up with new illustration projects and I couldn't think of a better destination to find it. Of all the projects I have done in Japan, this is, for sure; the most ambitious, but also the one I am most proud of.

Tokyo is an amazing place, full of incentives on every corner, but it´s also a place where you can feel very lonely, i guess like in any big city.
I hope there is a third time, with permission from the coronavirus.

I did a special edition of this 3 prints, you can find more info here: www.oscarllorensgallery.com
Thanks!


