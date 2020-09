new collection Loci, SS21





Loci – stay for the genius loci. It is a look at one of the most controversial areas of old Moscow through the lens of compressed time to observe its invisible inhabitants in their natural environment.





Photographer/retouch: Ashot Gevorkyan

Photographer Assistant: Alexander

Makeup Artist: Gayane Esayan

Producer: Svetlana Pavlova

Models: Ilya Kuznetsov, Johann Nikadimus, Chenghiskhan, Artem

Shoes & accessories: Drasvi Venn

Props: Proshloe.Stuff