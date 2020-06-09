user's avatar
UNICEF report cards 16
Jing Zhang
Innocenti Report Card 16
Worlds of Influence
Understanding what shapes child well-being in rich countries


Not all children have an equal opportunity to reach their full potential. UNICEF Innocenti's report have discussed on the reality of life for children in the wealthiest countries. Illustrator Jing Zhang has partnered up with development team at Stickeyes, and the communication specialists and officers at Unicef, bringing this report to life -  Innocenti Report Card 16 microsite https://www.unicef-irc.org/child-well-being-report-card-16 where we dive deep into the activities, relationships, networks, resources, policies and context that combine to shape child well-being with a focus on 41 'rich' countries of the OECD and the EU.





 
















Jing Zhang

