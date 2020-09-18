THE WAIT_____
BLANC MAGAZINE
Inspired by Atelier Aveus’s furniture collection emoting visual codes for waiting, this fashion series follows a young woman displaced in a surreal waiting room in the midst of travel. Here, the wait is a metaphor for an “introspective” state, revealing tension that occurs between patience and impatience, calm and frenzy.
Shot for Blanc Magazine's SS19 Freedom Issue
In this room she is alone and begins to feel the mania of “contemplation, passivity and the distortion of time.” By highlighting an absence of freedom or its imminent arrival, the Wait beckons you to question: Is she awaiting her own departure or the arrival of someone else? Is she trapped here or is she present by choice?
These images comprise a visual ode to my feelings of alienation and isolation as a Chinese American woman, and the shame of my own passivity in face of systemic oppression in America.
PHOTOGRAPHER / Michelle Watt
FASHION STYLIST / Dani Morales
SET DESIGNER / Jacqueline Draper
MAKEUP ARTIST / Arpita Brahmbhatt
HAIR STYLIST / Helen Walker
MODEL / Ami Suzuki @ Identity Models
PUBLICATION / Blanc Magazine