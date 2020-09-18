user's avatar
The Wait
Michelle Watt
Behance.net
THE WAIT_____
BLANC MAGAZINE

Inspired by Atelier Aveus’s furniture collection emoting visual codes for waiting, this fashion series follows a young woman displaced in a surreal waiting room in the midst of travel. Here, the wait is a metaphor for an “introspective” state‭, revealing ‬tension that occurs between patience and impatience‭, ‬calm and frenzy‭. ‬​​​​​​​

Shot for Blanc Magazine's SS19 Freedom Issue
In this room‭ she is alone and begins to feel the mania of “contemplation‭, ‬passivity and the distortion of time‭.” ‬By highlighting an absence of freedom or its imminent arrival, the Wait beckons you to question: Is she awaiting her own departure or the arrival of someone else? Is she trapped here or is she present by choice? ​​​​​​​
These images comprise a visual ode to my feelings of alienation and isolation as a Chinese American woman, and the shame of my own passivity in face of systemic oppression in America.
PHOTOGRAPHER   /  Michelle Watt
FASHION STYLIST  /  Dani Morales
SET DESIGNER  /  Jacqueline Draper
MAKEUP ARTIST  /  Arpita Brahmbhatt
HAIR STYLIST  /  Helen Walker
MODEL  /  Ami Suzuki @ Identity Models
PUBLICATION  /  Blanc Magazine
