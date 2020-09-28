ABOUT PROJECT
Rockit is the prime space in Lithuania, where top fintech innovators, creators, and founders build the future of Financial Technologies. We decided to feed its vibrant ecosystem of networking, expertise-sharing, cooperation, and strive for sustainable innovation into their new identity system.
CLIENT NEEDS
The fundamental organizational aim of the FinTech hub branding was to finally implement their future vision of representing the Lithuanian Fintech community, both its participants and successes. Hence together with Rockit, we aligned this vision with the key brand values - “leading, connecting, and inclusive” - which could be easily translated into their visual language.
DESIGN VALUE
As Rockit needed an identity that ensures its promise of, first, a leading tech startup organization, we selected a bold wordmark logo design, instantly communicating a strong brand personality. The logotype is complemented aside with a palette that contains muted colors, which further ingrain a reputable and reliable image of Rockit. As a result, the brand assets together disclose the value of “connecting,” portraying the organization as an active, dynamic community, with a clear and trustworthy communication style.
DELIVERABLE: BRANDING SYSTEM / COMMUNICATION DESIGN / STATIONERY DESIGN / WEB DESIGN
2020
01
Systematic growth
The visual language is systematic and structured, yet still human, and showing the rapid growth of the organization. The basis of that is visible through the main identity pattern, which derives from the logotype’s character and depicts the process of scaling.
02
Flexible pattern
The possibility of stretching the pattern, according to any kind of format or layout, become viable. Thereby, the pattern cohere with the stated values, dwelling in the rising Rockit community.
CLIENT: ROCKIT / BRANDING DESIGN & WEB DESIGN: ANDSTUDIO / STRATEGY: ORIGIN PART OF SYNTHESIS CONSULTING GROUP / PHOTOS BY: MARTYNA JOVAISAITE, ROCKIT