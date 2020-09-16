user's avatar
Music of the world is a music of the hemispheres
Roma Erohnovich
Behance.net
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and poster
Music of the world: design that is high on techno

Dr.Spy.der is a legend for electronic music, and an entire generation with a fine taste for high-quality sound has grown up listening to his DJ sets and compositions. A signature melody and, most importantly, an idealistic philosophy make Spider a significant figure on the electronic scene.
His project «Music of the world is a music of the hemispheres» is a series of radio broadcasts where he tells his story through music.
"Music of the world is a music of the hemispheres" metaphorizes the music as intellectual creativity. In Russian as well as in English, the term "hemispheres", applies to both the Earth and the human brain. Hence the project’s main graphic metaphor is a silhouette of a man with a globe inside his head.

Design for music projects is a genre at the very intersection of visual and auditory culture. We created the project's identity, logo, and key graphic techniques. Design that is high on techno is a mix of brutalism, eclecticism, aesthetics of technical graphics and art, as well as generative graphics.

Image may contain: illustration, screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot and typography
Image may contain: screenshot, cartoon and abstract
Image may contain: screenshot and internet
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, abstract and poster
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch

Erohnovich Roma, art-direction, design
​​​​​​​Elena Kowalski (Glenjan), type design




1k
4.4k
51
Published:
user's avatar
Roma Erohnovich

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Roma Erohnovich Moscow, Russian Federation

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Roma Erohnovich Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Glen Jan Ufa, Russian Federation

    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
