Hand-painted Alphabets - Ford Trucks

Ford Caminhões - Ford Trucks

Hand-painted Alphabets

The Ad Agency GTB from São Paulo (Brazil) hired me to create hand-painted letters for their client Ford Caminhões (Ford Trucks Brazil). The project included 8 hand-painted alphabets inspired on the Brazilian trucks mudguards.The work includes creating, paint, scan, and preparing PSD files for the agency to create any AD piece as needed its own.That is a project that started in December 2017 and had finished only this year, in 2020.Check out all the alphabets and making of pictures below.