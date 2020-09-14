Lenovo — Yoga Slim 7

Client: Lenovo Production Studio: Ars Thanea
We were thrilled, when Lenovo, our long term partner and simply amazing
team of creative people approached us again and gave the production of
their new CG animation promoting the Yoga Slim 7 model to us.
team of creative people approached us again and gave the production of
their new CG animation promoting the Yoga Slim 7 model to us.
Our goal was clear from the start: focus on the product, emphasize its high-tech design, create eye-catching beauty shots and foreground key features: 4K display, rapid charge, lightness.
Stylish, energetic and striking, to make it perfectly fit Yoga Slim vibe. Directed by Bartłomiej Kalinowski.
.
Client: Lenovo
Production: Ars Thanea
Executive Creative Director: Peter Jaworowski
Studio Supervisor: Mikołaj Valencia
Director: Bartłomiej Kalinowski
Art Director: Maciej Mizer
3D Lead: Bartłomiej Kalinowski
Look Development: Rafał Woźniak
3D Artists: Bartłomiej Kalinowski, Rafał Woźniak, Bartłomiej Dąbkowski, Mesrop Hovhannisyan, Radosław Brzozowski
Compositing Artists: Bartosz Lis, Katarzyna Strzelczyk
Color Correction: Maciej Mizer
Producer: Agnieszka Koterba, Marta Król
Production Coordinator: Katarzyna Pawłowska
Sound studio: Juice Sound
Studio Supervisor: Mikołaj Valencia
Director: Bartłomiej Kalinowski
Art Director: Maciej Mizer
3D Lead: Bartłomiej Kalinowski
Look Development: Rafał Woźniak
3D Artists: Bartłomiej Kalinowski, Rafał Woźniak, Bartłomiej Dąbkowski, Mesrop Hovhannisyan, Radosław Brzozowski
Compositing Artists: Bartosz Lis, Katarzyna Strzelczyk
Color Correction: Maciej Mizer
Producer: Agnieszka Koterba, Marta Król
Production Coordinator: Katarzyna Pawłowska
Sound studio: Juice Sound