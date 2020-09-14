user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Lenovo — Yoga Slim 7
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Client: Lenovo     Production Studio: Ars Thanea

We were thrilled, when Lenovo, our long term partner and simply amazing
team of creative people approached us again and gave the production of
their new CG animation promoting the Yoga Slim 7 model to us. 

Our goal was clear from the start: focus on the product, emphasize its high-tech design, create eye-catching beauty shots and foreground key features: 4K display, rapid charge, lightness.

Stylish, energetic and striking, to make it perfectly fit Yoga Slim vibe. Directed by Bartłomiej Kalinowski.


.
Client: Lenovo

Production: Ars Thanea
Executive Creative Director: Peter Jaworowski
Studio Supervisor: Mikołaj Valencia
Director: Bartłomiej Kalinowski
Art Director: Maciej Mizer
3D Lead: Bartłomiej Kalinowski
Look Development: Rafał Woźniak
3D Artists: Bartłomiej Kalinowski, Rafał Woźniak, Bartłomiej Dąbkowski, Mesrop Hovhannisyan, Radosław Brzozowski
Compositing Artists: Bartosz Lis, Katarzyna Strzelczyk
Color Correction: Maciej Mizer
Producer: Agnieszka Koterba, Marta Król
Production Coordinator: Katarzyna Pawłowska
Sound studio: Juice Sound


Lenovo — Yoga Slim 7
422
2.4k
14
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Ars Thanea Warsaw, Poland
    user's avatar
    Maciej Mizer Warsaw, Poland
    user's avatar
    Bartek Kalinowski Warsaw, Poland
    user's avatar
    Peter Jaworowski Warsaw, Poland
    user's avatar
    Rafał Woźniak Warszawa, Poland
    user's avatar
    Bartosz Lis Warsaw, Poland
    user's avatar
    Mes (Mesrop Hovhannisyan) Wrocław, Poland

    Lenovo — Yoga Slim 7

    422
    2.4k
    14
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.