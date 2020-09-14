Lenovo — Yoga Slim 7

We were thrilled, when Lenovo, our long term partner and simply amazing

team of creative people approached us again and gave the production of

their new CG animation promoting the Yoga Slim 7 model to us.



Our goal was clear from the start: focus on the product, emphasize its high-tech design, create eye-catching beauty shots and foreground key features: 4K display, rapid charge, lightness.



Stylish, energetic and striking, to make it perfectly fit Yoga Slim vibe. Directed by Bartłomiej Kalinowski.









