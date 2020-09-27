skip
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
TV Paint
Tools
MUNKITOS - Loop
Victoria Kociman
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/27/2020
A compilation of different animations featuring colorful characters. All this mixing different techniques: 3D, 2D and traditional.
https://www.instagram.com/vic.wii
__
MUNKITOS - Loop
Published:
September 25th 2020
Victoria Kociman
Owners
Victoria Kociman
Buenos Aires, Argentina
MUNKITOS - Loop
Published:
September 25th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
TV Paint
Creative Fields
Illustration
Motion Graphics
Art Direction
Character design
universe
animation
colorfull
ILLUSTRATION
loop
motion graphics
apple
charcter
munkitos
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
