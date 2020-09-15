user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Unfolding x Martín Azambuja
In February 2020 we reached out to Uruguayan graphic artist Martin Azambuja and asked him to fulfill an unusual request: "Martín, we'd like you to create a two–sided print which also folds out like and accordion book. It will be called Unfolding and it will literally unfold your work as one sees it". To our surprise he said yes. 

Unfolding is a limited edition accordion serigraph. When opened, each print unfolds the artists work. This edition features the work of NY based Uruguayan illustrator and designer Martín Azambuja, and his take on Murga, a tribute to his motherland's most iconic music. 

This project is live on Kickstarter through August—September 2020. If you like what you're watching, support us to make it real. Buy yours now. 

SPECIFICATIONS:
Opened: 10 x 33” / 25.5 x 84 cm 
Folded: 10 x 5½” / 25.5 x 14 cm
Screen printed with 4 PMS inks on the front and 1 PMS ink on the back on soft touch cover 118 lb./ 300gsm. Paper Sustainability: FSC® Certified, Green Seal™ Certified, and contains 30% post consumer fiber.
Custom Belly band: Screen printed with 2 PMS inks on soft touch black cover 122 lb./ 320gsm. FSC® Certified.
CREDITS

Artwork by: Martín Azambuja / Edited by: Leandro Castelao & Francisco Roca / Art Direction & Photography: Leandro Castelao /  Production: Francisco Roca / Production Assistant: Tomás Maglio / Copy: Jorge Roca, Lauren Barney-Castelao / Campaign: Francisco Roca / Published by: Flecha Books.
    Francisco Roca Bilbao, Spain
    Flecha Books USA
    Leandro Castelao Brooklyn, NY, USA
    Martín Azambuja New York, NY, USA

