Unfolding x Martín Azambuja

Martín, we'd like you to create a two–sided print which also folds out like and accordion book. It will be called Unfolding and it will literally unfold your work as one sees it ". To our surprise he said yes. In February 2020 we reached out to Uruguayan graphic artist Martin Azambuja and asked him to fulfill an unusual request: "". To our surprise he said yes.





Unfolding is a limited edition accordion serigraph. When opened, each print unfolds the artists work. This edition features the work of NY based Uruguayan illustrator and designer Martín Azambuja, and his take on Murga, a tribute to his motherland's most iconic music.









SPECIFICATIONS:

Opened: 10 x 33” / 25.5 x 84 cm

Folded: 10 x 5½” / 25.5 x 14 cm

Screen printed with 4 PMS inks on the front and 1 PMS ink on the back on soft touch cover 118 lb./ 300gsm. Paper Sustainability: FSC® Certified, Green Seal™ Certified, and contains 30% post consumer fiber.