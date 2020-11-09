Dunhill — Japan National Football Collection

Dunhill — JFA Blue Samurai Collection
I worked together with Dunhill to create a set of artworks capturing the spirit of the Blue Samurai.
Dunhill has collaborated with the JFA for over 20 years and for this years collection wanted to introduce a new look mixing traditional and contemporary. We created a series of visuals which capture the spirit of the team, their history and mascot.
Client: Dunhill / Producer: Leanne Girven / Creative Direction: Peter Ainsworth / Animation: James Paulley