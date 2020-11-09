user's avatar
Dunhill — Japan National Football Collection
Andrew Archer
Behance.net
Dunhill — JFA Blue Samurai Collection

I worked together with Dunhill to create a set of artworks capturing the spirit of the Blue Samurai.

Dunhill has collaborated with the JFA for over 20 years and for this years collection wanted to introduce a new look mixing traditional and contemporary. We created a series of visuals which capture the spirit of the team, their history and mascot.

Client: Dunhill  /  Producer: Leanne Girven  /  Creative Direction: Peter Ainsworth  /  Animation: James Paulley
Dunhill — Japan National Football Collection
219
912
6
Published:
user's avatar
Andrew Archer

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Andrew Archer Melbourne, Australia

    Dunhill — Japan National Football Collection

    219
    912
    6
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.