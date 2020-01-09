L’Étoile de Robin

by Philip Giordano

Robin is a gentle mountain goat. Unlike the other goats, he doesn’t need to fight to show his strength. He has a greater goal: to reach the top of the highest mountain. Assisted by the animals he meets along the way, he explores the peaks and discovers new paths. But when he learns that the other goats are in danger, he goes back to save them and becomes the wise leader of the pack.