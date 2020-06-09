Mercedes Lifecycle with Alessandra Kila

For this campaign, photographer Alessandra Kila worked in full CGI. Collaborating closely with creative director Mathias Wilke and Recom Farmhouse's London studio, a world of striking colours was created, in which the cars are irradiated by unexpected hues.





Against the backdrop of a pristine white studio, we employed sculptural installations made of dichroic glass to create beautiful spectrums of colour. The kaleidoscopic nature of the glass has created the perfect medium to symbolise the freedom of being yourself whilst using the car, evoking a journey of emotions.



