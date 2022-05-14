TOU
Rich People are Weird
Dawn XT Yang
Behance.net
Editorial illustrations practice inspired by an article called Why Rich People are so Weird.
black and white editorial ILLUSTRATION ipad pro line monochrome Procreate
black and white editorial ILLUSTRATION ipad pro line monochrome Procreate
black and white editorial ILLUSTRATION ipad pro line monochrome Procreate
black and white editorial ILLUSTRATION ipad pro line monochrome Procreate
black and white editorial ILLUSTRATION ipad pro line monochrome Procreate
Thank you!
28
155
2
Published:
user's avatar
Dawn XT Yang

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Dawn XT Yang
    New York, NY, USA

