user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Cotta & Los Libros del Mirasol
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
After a successful Kickstarter campaign, we published the first book on Juan Ángel Cotta (1920-1962), a talented young artist from Buenos Aires that charmed art critics from across the globe with his personal graphic style. 

His later work, the 103 covers of Los Libros del Mirasol—one of South America's most unique and appealing illustrated editorial collections—has been mostly lost and forgotten over time. Until now.



Specifications: 
Size: 7” W x 11" H (180 x 280 mm) 
In custom box size:  8” W x 13.5" H (200 x 340 mm) 
Pages: 176 pages. 
Printed on two different stocks: 100lbs uncoated (140gsm) 105 lbs matte coated (157 gsm) 
Format: Clothbound with 1 color foil with 3 PSM inks dust jacket. 
Language: Bilingual edition (English / Spanish).
Cotta & Los Libros del Mirasol
46
270
7
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Francisco Roca Bilbao, Spain
    user's avatar
    Flecha Books USA
    user's avatar
    Leandro Castelao Brooklyn, NY, USA

    Cotta & Los Libros del Mirasol

    46
    270
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, Share AlikeAttribution, Non-commercial, Share AlikeAttribution, Non-commercial, Share Alike
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.