SARTORIA
(Editorial – MX)
(Editorial – MX)
Sartoria is an editorial project, in collaboration with Saenger Editores, for Marco Carboni, an Italian chef based in Mexico City.
The concept and art direction for this cook book was defined as a cultural translation of ancestral techniques – from Modena – within a foreign and contemporary environment – to Mexico City.
We looked to enhance the experience of the traditional Italian hands-on approach towards cooking, from the simplicity of the main ingredients to the perfect balance of a well-composed dish, expressed subtlety through the narrative, the materiality of the book and the graphic language.
The photography, collaborated with Adrianna Glaviano, consideres a more atmospheric approach, alluding towards analogue photography to achieve an artisanal and almost melancholic aesthetic.
The design for the book itself is inspired on the restaurant's philosophy: cooking based on tradition and human emotions that expresses in turn an intimate story, both artisanal and contemporary. Craft is always present. Japanese binding was used to denote this openness, with a simple yellow thread, representing the ubiquitous spaghetti, is in fact the guiding thread of our storytelling.
The classic serif type used for the texts is inspired on traditional letterpress, all handmade and with exaggerated ink traps, sharp italics and flowing ligatures. In contrast, a secondary type, much more expressive and of strong personality, representing the eventfullness of the process behind each recipe – with characteristic Italian expressiveness.
http://savvy-studio.net/sartoria/