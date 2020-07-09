RECOVER/UNCOVER
(Branding – México)
For MASA's second Mexico City show we evolved its identity to reflect the exhibitions narrative: Recover/Uncover.
The design revolves around repetition, layering and obscuring elements from view, using transparent paper to create these layers. These pieces were later ripped apart and reconfigured: one layout, many iterations.
The superimposing of the parts provides a transparency to be played with, so that some elements can be covered and some revealed, honoring the concept of Uncover.
This not only connects to the building's facade but is also a physical representation of the harshness and energy behind the concept of Recover. Scanning these physical compositions reiterates MASA's origins and its delicate position between the digital and the analog worlds.
