HIP Creative Branding
BRAND STRATEGY / CONTENT STRATEGY / VERBAL IDENTITY SYSTEM / VISUAL IDENTITY SYSTEM / BRAND SYSTEM GUIDELINES / BRAND ACTIVATION / USER EXPERIENCE DESIGN / USER INTERFACE DESIGN / WEBSITE
HIP Creative is the established branding leader for dental and orthodontic practices. Their house-made identity and design assets no longer represented their dynamic, motion-oriented approach to modern marketing. The leadership team approached WhenWeWonder to create a visual identity system that would capture their structured approach to sales-winning strategy without alienating their established industry contacts. Concurrently, we shaped the voice and tone, content strategy, and social media roadmap to take this approach to new heights.
With HIP being an established, reputable company, we found that there name had gained a massive amount of brand equity through out their targeted business verticals. We strategically concluded that it made most sense to reinforce their name. We designed a custom logotype that's form enforces accomplished, analytical, best-in-class, bold and analytical brand attributes.
HIP's Visual Identity System consists of a bold and bright palette, constructivist type, and a storytelling-first photography style. The system's visual appeal exudes the brand's analytical, bold, and intuitive personality. We established a flexible grid system ensures that the brand's visual voice will stay consistent across all brand touchpoints.
HIP's marketing site needed a robust content and UX strategy, re-architecture, and redesign. Through our collaborative process—from wireframing, to strategy sessions, to visual design—we aligned HIP's digital experience with its new verbal and visual identity standards while ensuring the user's experience was no less than top notch.
As experts in their field, content marketing is a heavy part of HIP's marketing strategy. We worked with the HIP team to create a robust layout system that puts their new visual identity system to the test with a series of dynamic, attentive, and useable ebook and white paper layouts.