"Moteris" magazine

Illustration for Daiva Budrienė's essay “A Little Album of Every Woman”.
“Home from the lives of the other humans” an essay about the different ways of understanding what home is.
“The Portrait of my Mother” the short story by Daiva Budrienė about the warm memory of the mother and the journey trying to cope with her sudden death.
“Day, night and day again” an illustration for the essay of Daiva Budrienė about her experiences while being infected with the Corona Virus.
“A Diary of an Abandoned Child” the short story by Daiva Budrienė about the teenager facing the divorce of his parents who neglect their children in the face of family tragedy.