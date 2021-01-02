Spotify & Google Nest Mini

Spotify Premium Google Nest Mini Campaign
I was commissioned to work on a series of fun animations loops to illustrate moments of daily life at home in 2020.
Reading a book, sharing a meal and even dancing like crazy around the living room take place in this short but really nice project that brings some good vibes during this weird time we are living in.
In order to execute all the animations I partnered with the hugely talented Henrique Barone.
Together we decided how to tell each moment and how each illustration would translate better to these short loops. We are always down to create the most expressive animations we can in the time available. For that we went deep into frame by frame animation trying to get the most from each action and gesture these fun characters can give.
Credits
Illustration: Sebastian Curi
Animation: Henrique Barone
Clean Up: Salvador Padilla
Made in collaboration with Spotify's in-house creative team.
