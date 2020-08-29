user's avatar
(Un) Dreamed Scapes
Alex Levinton
( U N )   D r e a m e d   S c a p e s

Some quick tests while trying out Houdini's heightfields.
Image may contain: landscape, nature and outdoor
Image may contain: mountain, snow and screenshot
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and desert
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and grass
Image may contain: outdoor, sky and water
Image may contain: tree, outdoor and plant
Image may contain: mountain, sky and outdoor
Image may contain: outdoor, sky and mountain
Image may contain: outdoor, sky and water
Alex Levinton
