Branding & Interiorism
Microrelleus is a company specialized in the laser texturing of molds mainly oriented to the automotive, lighting and medical industry sectors. Microrelleus is distinguished by the precision at which they can work, with details of less than 30μm.
The logo is simple, mechanical and precise, and it recalls the fonts used in engineering drawings. The rest of the corporate image is made up of dot patterns with different sizes that represent engravings.
The interior design is clean, surgical, like a laboratory, transmitting the precision that Microrelleus can offer. A vestibule-showroom with white paneled walls is used to save the irregularities of the space. At the entrance there is a panel of corian milled with the corporate patterns. 
The furniture combines display cabinets and storage, all with a look very different from the typical toolmaker workshops.
