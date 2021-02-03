Atelier Viaduc

Viaduc —
is a Montreal studio that makes customized furniture and that act as a bridge between conception and manufacture of their products. Their approach is characterized by a durable and adaptable fabrication. The created logotype is directly inspired by the shapes of Montreal viaducts. In addition, the rough angles of the letters are a nod to simple cuts in wood. A customized logotype, for customized furniture.
Art direction and design — Etienne Murphy
Motion design — Gabriel Masella
Pictures — Samuel Pasquier
Clients (Viaduc) — Laurence Boire & Sacha Mclean