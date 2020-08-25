Ghost City
Urho Ghost city, also known as Urho Wind City, presents a large-scale and majestic strange wind erosion landscape which finished its formation in the long-term wind erosion, with unique wind erosion landform and strange shapes. Looking around, people will find it’s like a castle standing vertically in the vast Gobi Desert. It has become dense, scattered but regular shapes of sandstone after the long-term effect of nature.
烏爾禾魔鬼城又稱為烏爾禾風城，獨特的風蝕地貌，形狀怪異，經過長期的風蝕而形成的規模宏大且氣勢雄偉壯觀的風蝕奇特景觀，在大自然鬼斧神工長期作用下形成密集而又錯落有致的砂岩奇異形體，舉目眺望，儼然是一座城堡巍然屹立於戈壁蒼茫大漠之中。
This set of works was shot in the summer of 2016, showing the unique and colorful Devil City in a magical realism way!
這組作品拍攝於2016年夏，以魔幻現實的手法展現了獨特多彩的魔鬼城！
Going deep into it, you will find it extremely horrible. The city is surrounded by a great number of grotesque mounds, of which some equate four stories. The side wall of them is steep. From its section, the deposition textures are quite visible. Dry and cracked loess distributes at the foot, with dead atmosphere around. Even the night with no blowing wind makes people fear and tremble.
深入到風城之中，你會感覺它非凡的恐怖。四周被眾多奇形怪狀的土丘所包圍，高的有四層樓般高，土丘側壁陡立，從側壁斷面上可以清楚地看出沉積的原理，腳下全都是乾裂的黃土，四周一片死寂，即使在不刮風的夜裡，也會讓人因為害怕而顫栗。
In the Cretaceous Period about 100 million years ago, it was a huge freshwater lake with luxuriant plants on its bank, in which many ancient animals lived, such as Urho stegosaurus, plesiosaurus, dinosaur, and dsungaripterus. What a paradise for aquatic lives! Later, two times of crustal movement turned the lake into a land desert with sandstone and argillaceous rocks, which is geologically regarded as “Gobi platform”.
大約一億多年前的白堊紀時，這裡是一個巨大的淡水湖泊，湖岸生長著茂盛的植物，水中棲息繁衍著烏爾禾劍龍、蛇頸龍、恐龍、準噶爾翼龍和其它遠古動物，這裡是一片水族歡聚的“天堂”，後來經過兩次大的地殼變動，湖泊變成了間夾著砂岩和泥板岩的陸地瀚海，地質學上稱它為“戈壁台地”。
