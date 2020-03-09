user's avatar
Lunch Break
Xinyue Song
Behance.net
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
As a freelancer, I often take in-house works, 
and it's a fun experience to explore the new 
environment on my lunch break. 
Although the food was all great so far
It's hard to find a perfect place to eat.
Lunch Break
538
5.6k
22
Published:
user's avatar
Xinyue Song

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Xinyue Song New York, NY, USA

    Lunch Break

    538
    5.6k
    22
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.