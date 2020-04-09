user's avatar
The Unique Coast
Kevin Krautgartner
Behance.net
Image may contain: cake, water and desert
The Unique Coast

The Australian coastline is certainly one of the most impressive and unique one on our planet due to its length and diversity. Along its almost 37.000 km the coastal landscape is ranging from broad sandy beaches to rocky cliffs, estuaries and mangrove swamps as well as sandy tidal flats. The coastline is where three of the world’s great ocean’s meet: the Pacific, Indian and Southern oceans. Because of Australias different ecoregions the appearance of its coastline varies a lot and each part has its own beauty. Places like Shark Bay, the Whitsunday Islands or the Kimberley Coast reveal an amazing scenery of natural diversity and colors.

Over the past years I took several photography flights in helicopters and small planes to document this natural beauty from an aerial perspective to show how parts of this landscape can be seen as “geological artworks“. All photos were taken with 100 MP medium format cameras to provide each small detail when printed in large formats.
Image may contain: water, nature and map
Image may contain: aqua, turquoise and water
Image may contain: water
Image may contain: water, outdoor and nature
Image may contain: water, reef and swimming
Image may contain: nature, water and aerial
Image may contain: beach, outdoor and water
Image may contain: water, aqua and animal
Image may contain: water, painting and nature
Image may contain: water, nature and beach
Image may contain: water, nature and beach
Image may contain: water, nature and beach
Image may contain: water and aqua
Image may contain: water
Image may contain: nature
Image may contain: water, painting and drawing
Image may contain: bird and water
Image may contain: water and beach
Image may contain: water
Image may contain: painting, water and drawing
Image may contain: water, nature and beach
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: painting, abstract and drawing
Image may contain: water, aerial and wave
Image may contain: nature
Image may contain: water, nature and beach
Image may contain: map, nature and water
Image may contain: water, aqua and reef
Image may contain: water, nature and beach
Image may contain: painting, nature and water
Image may contain: aqua, water and turquoise
Image may contain: water, beach and nature
Image may contain: water, nature and aqua

Selected artworks are available as limited edition fine art prints.

WEBSITE  |  INSTAGRAM  |  FACEBOOK
The Unique Coast
260
1.4k
26
Published:
user's avatar
Kevin Krautgartner

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Kevin Krautgartner Wuppertal, Germany

    The Unique Coast

    260
    1.4k
    26
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.