The Unique Coast

The Australian coastline is certainly one of the most impressive and unique one on our planet due to its length and diversity. Along its almost 37.000 km the coastal landscape is ranging from broad sandy beaches to rocky cliffs, estuaries and mangrove swamps as well as sandy tidal flats. The coastline is where three of the world’s great ocean’s meet: the Pacific, Indian and Southern oceans. Because of Australias different ecoregions the appearance of its coastline varies a lot and each part has its own beauty. Places like Shark Bay, the Whitsunday Islands or the Kimberley Coast reveal an amazing scenery of natural diversity and colors.



