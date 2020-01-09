user's avatar
SALSA NORTE
Monumento Co
Salsa Norte is a family company that first began by commercializing their customs and traditions: Every weekend, the founders and their extended family would get together and prepare several salsa recipes for their family feast. Honesty and energy is what this project is founded on, which allowed us to create a colorful, transparent and proud identity.

‘Tribute’ is a common thread throughout the whole project, from its name, as we think that salsa is the perfect ambassador of Mexican culture to the world, we wanted glorify the north of our country, home birth of Salsa Norte and Monumento 
and a region that’s often lost throughout popular Mexican folklore.

The north of Mexico is considered a challenging area with desert landscape and scorching weather. Even though it is not a place for the faint of heart, this adversity has enforced a full-on attitude and confident personality to be developed which is expressed by the bold typography and overall essence of the brand. The layout, color palette and overall structure aims to reflect the elaborated process behind each recipe and bold nature of its ingredients.

