Salsa Norte is a family company that first began by commercializing their customs and traditions: Every weekend, the founders and their extended family would get together and prepare several salsa recipes for their family feast. Honesty and energy is what this project is founded on, which allowed us to create a colorful, transparent and proud identity.





‘Tribute’ is a common thread throughout the whole project, from its name, as we think that salsa is the perfect ambassador of Mexican culture to the world, we wanted glorify the north of our country, home birth of Salsa Norte and Monumento

and a region that’s often lost throughout popular Mexican folklore.



