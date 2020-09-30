user's avatar
Infraland valley
Paolo Pettigiani
Behance.net
INFRALAND
VALLEY


Infraland™ is a graphic and visual exploration of nature that aims to highlight the beauty that surrounds us and that is too often forgotten. For this project I used digital Infrared aerial photography. This technique enables the full sensitivity of the camera’s sensor, making it sensitive to UV, visible, and IR light. Elements with chlorophyll, such as grass, leaves and trees, strongly reflect IR light on the invisible wavelength. 
Shot on Full Spectrum DJI Mavic 2 Pro + IR Chrome filter
FEATURED ON:
WIRED - 
Infraland valley
139
834
13
Published:
user's avatar
Paolo Pettigiani

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Paolo Pettigiani Torino, Italy

    Infraland valley

    Infraland™ is a graphic and visual exploration of nature that aims to highlight the beauty that surrounds us and that is too often forgotten. For Read More
    139
    834
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.