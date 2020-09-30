INFRALAND
VALLEY
Infraland™ is a graphic and visual exploration of nature that aims to highlight the beauty that surrounds us and that is too often forgotten. For this project I used digital Infrared aerial photography. This technique enables the full sensitivity of the camera’s sensor, making it sensitive to UV, visible, and IR light. Elements with chlorophyll, such as grass, leaves and trees, strongly reflect IR light on the invisible wavelength.
Shot on Full Spectrum DJI Mavic 2 Pro + IR Chrome filter