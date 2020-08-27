user's avatar
KVIFF at Your Cinema – visual identity
Studio Najbrt
KVIFF at Your Cinema

2020
Client: Film Servis Festival Karlovy Vary
Art director: Aleš Najbrt
Designer: Jakub Spurný
Font: GT America
Type: Festival, Poster

55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival had been postponed by a year due to the Covid 19 crises but Jiří Bartoška’s team came up with a brand new KVIFF experience on the dates the festival was originally scheduled. Showings of chosen films will take place simultaneously at the beginning of July in 96 cinemas throughout the Czech Republic. Together we gave the name KVIFF at Your Cinema and Jakub Spurný created a campaign for this event that travels across the country and aims at film fans all around. 


